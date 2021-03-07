22m ago
Witnesses in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran City Hear Loud Bang
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Two people living in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia -- where Saudi Aramco is headquartered -- said they heard a loud bang on Sunday. The sound shook windows, one of the people said.
Aramco had no immediate comment.
A Saudi-led coalition recently said it had intercepted missiles and drones fired by Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen toward the kingdom.
