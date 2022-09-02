(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air boss Jozsef Varadi insists he is not afraid to speak his mind, after stoking controversy earlier in the summer when he said fatigued staff at the airline should "go the extra mile."

"I'm the kind of guy who says what I think," Varadi told Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg's From the Ground Up. "I think it's fine to speak up, I think it's fine to make mistakes, it's fine to push your neck out."

Varadi also said that being liked was "a lot less important than being respected," in his line of work. "This is not a love story," he said.From the Ground Up is a new Bloomberg series meeting those who've risen to the top and exploring that journey. Watch the first episode above.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.