(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc is cutting 5% of its capacity over the peak summer travel period to reduce the impact of a staffing crisis that’s plaguing the industry.

The low-cost carrier’s reductions, announced in a statement Monday, will add to travel disruptions across Europe after companies including British Airways, KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG scrapped flights as demand bounced back after two years of Covid-related restrictions.

Wizz Air said it expects to post a “material operational” profit in the quarter ending September as a surge in ticket prices. The carrier’s load factors as of July were over 90%, and it expects higher fleet utilization to help improve costs, it said.

Wizz, which focuses in Eastern Europe, has also been affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, seeing reduced demand for flights to the region and prompting the carrier to redeploy capacity elsewhere in Europe.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.