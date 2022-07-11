(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The airline will cut its seat availability for the peak summer period by a further 5% compared to the plan it outlined at the full year results, in an attempt to curb the travel chaos hitting airlines this year.

The company expects revenue and pricing to improve between July and September, leading to a “material” operational profit in the second quarter

MJ Gleeson Plc: Higher prices have offset significant increases in the cost of labour and materials for the homebuilder, leading to full year results that the company says will be “significantly ahead” of market expectations.

MJ Gleeson says the affordability of its homes will shelter it against the impact of inflation and higher interest rates, especially for first time buyers facing the alternative of high rental costs

Go-Ahead Group Plc: Some parts of the transport company’s bus network, including Manchester, are as busy as they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside The City

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader. “Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living,” she wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Sunday night.

Truss joins 10 other candidates who have begun to make their pitches including former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, his successor Nadhim Zahawi, and ex-health ministers Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt. Home Secretary Priti Patel is also weighing a run.

The precise timetable for the leadership contest is expected to be set out late today.

In Case You Missed It

The train drivers’ union Aslef will announce today whether it plans to strike, raising the prospect of further travel disruption in a summer marked by industrial action across sectors.

French investment bank Natixis SA intends to boost its headcount in London as part of a bid to take on more UK clients.

And if you’re a fan of a fry-up, then you might have to tighten your belt — inflation is making English breakfasts around 18% more expensive than a year ago.

Looking Ahead

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc, recruitment firm PageGroup Plc and asset manager Ashmore Group Plc are among the companies scheduled to report results later in the week.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.