Wizz Air Holdings Plc said it will cut fares at the expense of profitability in a bid to pack planes and grab market share as European travel demand rebounds.

The low-cost carrier posted positive earnings for the fiscal second quarter through September in a statement Thursday but forecast a 200 million-euro ($232 million) operating loss for the current three months that it said “may carry over” into early 2022.

Wizz, already Europe’s third-biggest discounter, is staging an aggressive expansion as it seeks to narrow the gap to sector leader Ryanair Holdings Plc. While the Budapest-based firm became the first major European carrier to return to pre-Covid capacity in August as demand boomed, it said the winter months will require keener pricing to stimulate traffic.

“We are still in an investment mode in the current quarter as we bring on additional fleet and crew ahead of a fully utilized operation from spring 2022 onwards,” Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi said in a statement. “We are stimulating demand with pricing given the continued impact of Covid-19.”

Wizz reported an operating profit of 57 million euros for September quarter that fell short of the 92 million euros forecast by analysts.

Ryanair Holdings Plc on Monday cut its forecast for the year, also citing price competition. CEO Michael O’Leary warned that the company would need to cut fares over the traditional low season in order to sustain the recovery.

Wizz was the unidentified bidder that made a takeover offer for British discount carrier EasyJet Plc, Bloomberg reported in September.

