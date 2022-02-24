(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc said it’s exploring measures to quickly extricate four aircraft and an unspecified number of staff from its bases in Ukraine after Russian forces attacked targets across the country.

Eastern Europe’s biggest discount airline is seeking to remove employees and their families from Kyiv and Lviv as soon as possible following the outbreak of hostilities, spokeswoman Christie Rawlings told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Efforts are also underway to recover three aircraft from the Ukrainian capital and another from Lviv. While a flight ban imposed overnight means passenger services can no longer operate, it may be possible for the planes to take off to evacuate staff, Rawlings said.

“We will be evacuating, at the earliest opportunity, all of our Ukrainian-based crew, their immediate families, and any families of Wizz Air Ukrainian nationals who wish to leave the country,” Rawlings said, declining to comment on the number of people concerned.

Moldova, close to the Black Sea port of Odesa, where Russian assault troops have reportedly landed, separately closed its airspace because of security concerns, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said.

Belarus, north of Ukraine and thronged with Russian forces, also closed part of is airspace to civilian flights, according to Interfax, though airlines have been avoiding the area since the forced landing of Ryanair Holdings Plc jet last May.

Ukraine Exposure

Budapest-based Wizz has workers on the ground in Ukraine because its low-cost model includes the deployment of planes at dozens of bases across Europe. Most other carriers serving the country fly there from their home hubs with aircraft returning each evening and therefore have few or no staff there.

Wizz previously served 110 routes at six Ukrainian airports, including 50 from Kyiv and 32 from Lviv. With flights now canceled, ticket holders will be refunded or can rebook, while the carrier said it will explore options for redeploying spare capacity once the immediate situation has been addressed.

Wizz’s exposure to Ukraine and East European markets more generally has put pressure on its shares as the crisis has deepened.

The stock traded 10% lower as of 10:06 a.m. in London, where Wizz is listed. It’s down 22% this year and is the only decliner on the six member Bloomberg EMEA Airlines Index, which is up 0.4%.

Wizz had previously forecast a bumper year, with Chief Executive Officer Jozsef Varadi staging an aggressive expansion aimed at narrowing the gap to low-cost leader Ryanair Holdings Plc and take market share from so-called full-service carriers.

