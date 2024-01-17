(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc will pay an additional £1.2 million pounds ($1.5 million) to customers in compensation as the low-cost airline looks to end enforcement action brought by the UK’s aviation regulator over payments for canceled or delayed flights.

Budapest, Hungary-based Wizz re-examined 25,000 claims at the Civil Aviation Authority’s instruction, with 6,000 of those resulting in an additional payment to customers. That works out to about £200 per customer on average, though some will have received bigger payouts.

The CAA’s enforcement action against Wizz dates back to the summer of 2022 when the carrier struggled to cope with the pace of the rebound in air travel from the pandemic. The regulator in July said that it had received complaints that the airline wasn’t reimbursing expenses such as replacement flights, transfers and hotel costs when their flights had been canceled or delayed.

Wizz said it had “fully complied” with the undertaking it signed with the CAA and the regulator has conducted checks on a random sample of claims and confirmed that the airline is fully compliant with the agreement.

The CAA also instructed the airline to make changes to its systems going forward to ensure that future compensation claims are properly addressed.

