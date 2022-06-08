(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc: The low-cost airline urged the rest of the airline industry to deploy extra resources to mitigate shortages of staff in air traffic control, security and other parts of the supply-chain, adding that they’re doing it themselves.

The budget carrier said inflation will favor ultra low-cost airlines as customers cut back on spending, but it still expects a operating loss for the first quarter of this financial year

Workspace Group Plc: The flexible office provider is tempering its full year expectations on concerns around inflation and a possible recession, although it says it hasn’t yet seen any impact on customer activity.

The company said customer demand is now running at pre-pandemic levels

Chemring Group Plc: The munitions manufacturer expects the focus on defense as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to contribute to the company’s growth this year.

Outside The City

Boris Johnson plans to press ahead with legislation to override parts of the Brexit deal, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, a move that risks inflaming tensions with some of his MPs and the EU.

So far there is no clear front-runner to potentially replace Johnson as Conservative leader — here are the options.

In Case You Missed It

Vodafone Group Plc placed the UK’s first cellular phone call. Its CEO wants to keep taking risks even as the company nears its 40th birthday.

And Londoners don’t hate the office, but they love work-life balance, a new report shows.

Looking Ahead

British American Tobacco Plc and food and drinks ingredient supplier Tate & Lyle Plc are expected to report earnings tomorrow. Tate & Lyle is revamping its business to focus on its food and beverage and sucralose divisions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.