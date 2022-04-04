(Bloomberg) -- WM Morrison Supermarkets warned that a deterioration in the geopolitical environment in Europe, rising inflation and waning consumer sentiment could hurt its sales and profit this year.

Britain’s fourth largest grocer, recently acquired by U.S. private equity group Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, said “increasing inflationary pressure” has affected the wider grocery market and its own performance since February, in an investor update published Monday.

The Bradford, England-based grocer said it was unable to predict how long these tougher trading conditions would last, but that it was taking measures to try and mitigate the impact.

Families across Britain are grappling with soaring costs of everything from food to fuel, which is threatening to push inflation into double digits this year for the first time in four decades. As wages fail to keep pace, consumers are cutting back on spending, including on groceries.

Ocado Group Plc warned this month that revenue in its online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer Group Plc may grow less than expected amid rising energy costs. It said the joint venture is starting to cut costs across the business as first-quarter sales dropped 5.7%.

In the investor update, Morrison reported adjusted earnings of 316 million pounds ($414 million) in the 13 weeks to January 30, down from 350 million pounds in the same period last year.

CD&R won a rare auction for the supermarket in a battle against private equity rival Fortress Investment Group last year. The deal is one of Britain’s biggest-ever take-private deals and the 6.6 billion-pound debt financing was underwritten in August, when the market was much more favorable to borrowers.

