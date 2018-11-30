‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Told to Fork Over Profits, Judge Rules

(Bloomberg) -- Jordan Belfort, better known as the "Wolf of Wall Street," must fork over his earnings in a building-design business to help repay victims who lost $110 million in his boiler-room scams, a judge in Brooklyn, New York, ruled.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Friday rejected Belfort’s claim that his profits from an entity called Delos Living -- a high-concept sustainability "Wellness" real-estate design business -- were protected from court garnishment for his 1,513 victims.

