Wolves Attack Again in Colorado in Wake of Law Irking Ranchers

(Bloomberg) -- Gray wolves struck again in Colorado, attacking a pair of cattle-herding dogs weeks after voters approved a ballot measure to reintroduce the carnivores into the state’s forests.

A border collie died and another dog was injured on a ranch in Jackson County, which borders Wyoming, the Denver Post reports. Wildlife officials were alerted Jan. 9.

Voters approved the initiative in November, directing the state to develop a plan to re-introduce the animals, which were extirpated decades ago. The ballot measure has raised the ire of the Colorado cattle industry.

Colorado suffered its first wolf pack kill on cattle in more than 70 years, also in Jackson County, with the death of a 500-pound (227 kg) heifer in December.

The state confirmed the existence of a wolf pack in north central Colorado last year. It apparently migrated from Wyoming.

