(Bloomberg) -- WOM Chile and some of its creditors have tapped advisers ahead of potential debt talks, according to people familiar with the situation.

Holders of global bonds issued by the mobile operator began working with Dechert LLP this week, according to the people, who asked not to be named as the negotiations are private. They didn’t identify members of the bondholder group that retained the law firm. Some bondholders also hired Ducera Partners LLC as an adviser, according to two other people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with law firm White & Case LLP, according to another person familiar with the matter. It had already hired Rothschild last year to help it refinance its debt coming due this year.

“The news suggests that a potentially lengthy in or out-of-court restructuring process is becoming increasingly likely,” Sebastian Hofmeister, who follows the company for Lucror Analytics, wrote in a Friday note.

WOM bonds collapsed this week as Moody’s Ratings cut its credit score deeper into junk. The closely held company is struggling to convince investors it can manage a $348 million bond payment due in November.

Representatives for Dechert did not return requests for comment. WOM, Ducera and White & Case declined to comment.

In a statement released Thursday, WOM said “options to refinance” the 2024 bond have taken longer than expected but it’s still analyzing alternatives to meet the obligation before November.

The 2024 notes plummeted 17 cents this week to trade at 60.5 cents, while bonds due in 2028 plunged around 26 cents to trade just at 30.8 cents on the dollar, according to Trace data.

WOM, which has been hit by strong competition, has about a fifth of the market share for mobile lines in Chile, trailing Movistar and Entel SA, according to data through September collected by the local regulator. Carlos Slim’s Claro has the fourth place.

