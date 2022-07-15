(Bloomberg) -- The woman accused of conspiring with her husband to launder $4.5 billion worth of Bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex currency exchange is seeking court approval to get a new job while her case proceeds.

Heather Morgan on Friday asked a judge in Washington to modify the conditions of her pre-trial release to make clear she “may engage in legitimate employment and receive income of greater than $10,000 per month.” Prosecutors didn’t object to the request, Morgan’s lawyer said in the filing.

Morgan and her husband Ilya Lichtenstein were charged in February following the government’s largest financial seizure ever. The next month, the pair asked for a delay to facilitate plea discussions. The US previously said the couple had “highly troubling” overseas ties and fraudulent identities as well as access to hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency.

The value of Bitcoin has fallen more than 50% since the two were arrested.

