(Bloomberg) -- An Atlanta woman whose claim of an extramarital affair with Herman Cain helped end his 2012 White House run has come forward again after President Donald Trump said he wants to nominate the pizza executive for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board.

Ginger White said she was willing to show, under oath, that the affair took place by identifying certain -- normally hidden -- parts of his body. Cain has previously denied the affair.

“I ask Herman, if I never had a relationship with you, how would I be in the position to describe parts of your body that are not visible,” White told a news briefing Thursday in New York. “It’s time for you, Herman, to quit. Quit thinking that just a few years have passed, your actions from the past are no longer relevant.

White was flanked by her lawyer, Gloria Allred, who said her client was willing to deliver the description under oath before the Senate Banking Committee, which vets appointments to the U.S. central bank. A spokeswoman for the committee didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who has repeatedly attacked the Fed for interest-rate increases last year, has yet to formally nominate Cain for the post. Cain on Wednesday said he had no intention of withdrawing from consideration after it emerged he might lack sufficient support in the Senate, which must confirm the appointment.

The president’s desire to place Cain and fellow supporter Stephen Moore at the Fed have sparked concern over the politicization of the U.S. central bank. The Fed answers to Congress and was designed to have independent control over monetary policy, insulating interest rates from short-term political considerations that might do long-term economic harm.

