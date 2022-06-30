(Bloomberg) -- A woman pushing a baby in a stroller was shot and killed Wednesday night on New York’s Upper East Side.

The 20-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound to the head from close range, police said, around 8:30 p.m. on 95th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues.

The suspect was described as a male who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

The attack follows high-profile incidents this year including a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. employee shot and killed last month while riding the Q train and a separate subway shooting in April that left about two dozen injured.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James announced lawsuits against gun makers and distributors targeting “ghost guns,” which are unregistered weapons that are typically assembled from a kit and are difficult to trace. Adams also met with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to discuss gun trafficking and recently passed gun-safety legislation in Congress.

“This entire day we have been addressing the problem of the over-proliferation of guns on our street, how readily accessible they are and how there is no fear in using these guns on innocent New Yorkers,” Adams said at a news briefing after the shooting.

Last week, the US Supreme Court struck down a New York law that limited who could carry a handgun in public, issuing a landmark ruling that may mean more guns on the streets of big cities even as officials vowed to try limit the impact.

