(Bloomberg) -- A former White House official riding in a corporate jet owned by her husband’s company died earlier this month after a malfunction of the flight controls caused the plane to violently buck up and down.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in preliminary report Friday that the jet owned by Conexon LLC, a rural broadband company, was flying from New Hampshire to Virginia on March 3 when the plane abruptly climbed following multiple cockpit alerts.

Dana Hyde of Maryland, who had served in the Obama administration, died from injuries suffered in the upset. Hyde was a senior adviser at the State Department and also worked in the Office of Management and Budget. She earlier worked on the 9/11 Commission, which investigated the 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.

The Bombardier Inc. Challenger 300 diverted to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut and landed without damage.

Hyde’s husband, Jonathan Chambers, is a partner at Conexon, according to its website. Conexon and Bombardier didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

(Updates with attempts to reach the companies for comment in fifth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.