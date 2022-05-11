(Bloomberg) -- The woman who invented the French equivalent to the MeToo hashtag won a victory at the nation’s top court backing her right to freedom of expression after she denounced inappropriate sexual comments on social media.

France’s Cour de Cassation ruled that Sandra Muller, a New-York based journalist, was acting in good faith when she accused media specialist Eric Brion in a tweet ended with the now-famous hashtag #BalanceTonPorc, meaning “expose your pig.”

“The court of appeals correctly deduced that the remarks were based on a sufficient factual basis and remained measured” and were not defamatory, the judges said in their Wednesday ruling, backing a prior decision. The top court noted that Muller’s remarks contributed to a general-interest debate about non-consensual behavior on behalf of certain men toward women. They added that Brion admitted having made the comments in media outlets.

Muller’s #BalanceTonPorc hashtag went viral in France in October 2017. It coincided with several women coming forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape.

Wednesday’s outcome brings clarity in an uncertain process where Muller was initially ordered to delete a tweet where she said Brion made inappropriate remarks. She then won on appeal before the case went to France’s top court.

Marie Burguburu, Brion’s lawyer, replied to say she didn’t have any immediate comment on the decision.

