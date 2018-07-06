Women Are Driving Jump in U.S. Prime-Age Workforce Participation

(Bloomberg) -- The jump in the U.S. prime-age labor force participation rate was wholly driven by women. For males, this slipped to 88.9 from 89.1 percent; for women, it jumped half a percentage point to 75.3 percent.

That’s the biggest one-month advance since 1994.

For more real-time analysis of the June payroll report, visit TOPLive.

To contact the reporter on this story: Luke Kawa in New York at lkawa@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giulia Camillo at gcamillo@bloomberg.net, Andrew Dunn

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.