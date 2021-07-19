(Bloomberg) -- The disproportionate hit that Covid-19 dealt to female workers is set to endure, with men’s employment recovering more quickly than women’s, according to the International Labour Organization.

There will be 13 million fewer women working this year than in 2019, while men will have succeeded in recouping the crisis-induced losses, the Geneva-based body estimated in a report. The ILO urged governments to enact policies that focused on job creation and retention that benefited women, particularly in sectors like health care and education.

“The inequalities between women and men in the world of work that have been exacerbated during the Covid-19 pandemic will persist in the near future,” the ILO said. “Even though the projected jobs growth in 2021 for women exceeds that of men, it will, nonetheless, be insufficient to bring women back to pre-pandemic employment levels.”

