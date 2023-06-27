Women can benefit from investing for their needs: Ellevest CEO

Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck on how women's investing needs differ from men's: Industry Insiders

The CEO of a trading platform designed for women believes women can benefit from a strategy designed for their unique needs.

Sallie Krawcheck, co-founder and CEO of Ellevest, said women tend to live longer, earn less, invest less and take more career breaks, and using a traditional investing plan that doesn’t take into account those factors could lead to some challenges later in life.

“If you’re a gender neutral investment portfolio, you risk her running out of money,” she told BNN Bloomberg Tuesday. “We – for women and non-binary individuals – adjust the recommendations that we give.”

“The biggest mistake women make is they don’t invest enough and they don’t invest soon enough.”

Krawcheck added that the specific needs of women are rarely taken into account, as the hedge fund and investment industry is overwhelmingly dominated by men.

Additionally, Krawcheck said women often have different financial interests than men. Men, she said, are more interested in outperforming the market and thus are more likely to trade, while women are more interested in hitting their long-term goals and are thus more willing to hold on to an investment.

