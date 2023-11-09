(Bloomberg) -- They helped wrest power from Poland’s nationalists, and now women want to take back control of their reproductive rights. Unravelling eight years of conservative rule, though, isn’t going to be easy.

Activists and senior figures in the likely next government are calling to prioritize changes to what’s one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws. The three parties that prevailed in last month’s election are hammering out a coalition agreement expected to be signed on Friday, with Poland’s return to the European Union’s mainstream at its heart.

But delivering on women’s rights risks already exposing cracks in prime minister-in-waiting Donald Tusk’s alliance as it focuses on unlocking more than €35 billion ($37 billion) of EU funds suspended over the country’s political takeover of the courts and public media.

The prospective coalition is made up from across the political spectrum, including prominent pro-choice campaigners and conservatives. Third Way, a junior party, has said it may want to put the future wording of the abortion law to a referendum, which would delay any major shift in policy.

Tomasz Trela, a lawmaker from the Left party, said this week he couldn’t guarantee women’s rights would be included in the coalition pact, though the majority involved in the talks agreed a solution was needed.

“The level of anger and expectation is so immense, and we will not rest,” said Antonina Lewandowska, coordinator and an activist at the Foundation for Women and Family Planning, a non-governmental group that has been fighting to protect reproductive rights for more than three decades. “We have the highest ever support for legal abortion in Poland. The government knows this is the case and they won’t be able to back down.”

Women’s rights have become a lightning-rod issue in Poland that ultimately may have cost the incumbent Law & Justice party power.

Backed by powerful figures in the Catholic Church, the party put its stamp on society, overhauling sex education and targeting the LGBTQ community. Yet its move to all but outlaw abortion in 2020 triggered the biggest anti-government protests Poland had seen in decades.

After scenes of women beaten by police as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the country, support for Law & Justice started to drop and it failed to reverse the trend. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki acknowledged last week that pushing for a total abortion ban was “a mistake.”

Read More:Tusk Gets His Chance to Bring Poland Back From the ‘Dark Side’ Europe at War Has a Lot Riding on Poland’s Divisive ElectionYour Sexuality Can Mean a Life of Fear in Modern PolandAbortion Ban Turns Women Into Enemy of the State in Poland

Now the pressure is on a new, pro-EU coalition to take action. While President Andrzej Duda gave Morawiecki the first go at forming a government this week, that’s only likely to delay Tusk and his Civic Platform-led alliance entering office after it won a parliamentary majority on Oct. 15.

Changes to the abortion law “is one of our 100 pledges and we want to implement it as soon as possible,” said Barbara Nowacka, an opposition lawmaker who was at the forefront of women’s protests and is now part of the group waiting to form the next administration in Warsaw. “We don’t want Polish women to be afraid to die, to live in a constant fear of getting pregnant or being pregnant.”

At least two women died in Poland because of complications after they were denied an abortion, causing an outcry.

But Nowacka, an abortion activist since she was 16 who was teargassed during the protests three years ago, said progress on changing the law may also run into opposition from Duda. As head of the state, he holds the right to veto legislation and is a conservative ally of the outgoing administration.

Decriminalizing abortion might make it into the new coalition pact, according to Trela, the Left party parliamentarian. Measures such as adding emergency contraception to the register of refundable drugs may also be approved more quickly, said Nowacka.

Whatever steps come next, change is afoot, she said: Law & Justice was ousted for “ignoring women’s voices and their deaths.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.