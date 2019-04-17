(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Women in Britain are enjoying an employment boom. In the three months through February, they accounted for almost 80 percent of the 179,000 jobs created. With the jobless rate at a 44-year low and Brexit deterring workers from other European Union countries, employers are making it more attractive for people looking after children or family to return to the labor market.

