(Bloomberg) -- The participation of women in Saudi Arabia’s labor market is poor, with only 20 percent of females in Saudi Arabia economically active. Lifting the ban on driving is likely to increase the number of women seeking jobs, boosting the size of the workforce and lifting overall incomes and output, according to Bloomberg Economics. That could add about $90 billion to economic output by 2030 -- as much income as plans to sell shares in the national oil company, Saudi Aramco -- and the driving dividend is likely to keep on giving.

