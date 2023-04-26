Women Face Period Stigma at Work Even as Menopause Is Less Taboo

(Bloomberg) -- Period pain at work still carries a stigma, yet taking time off for menopause symptoms is becoming more normal for women, according to a report published Wednesday.

Over 40% of women who experience period pain work through the discomfort, according to professional services firm Deloitte, which surveyed 5,000 women in 10 countries between October 2022 and January 2023.

When women do take time off for menstruation symptoms, they often don’t disclose the real reason why, the survey found. Some reported their career took a hit after revealing they’d taken time off for this reason. One in five respondents said they experience health challenges related to menstruation or menopause.

At the same time, workplaces are beginning to overcome menopause stigma as the public conversation around the issue picks up. The report found that women are less likely to come to work when dealing with menopause symptoms compared with menstruation symptoms.

Most women said employers should offer paid leave for menopause and period symptoms. Yet only 20% work for employers offering paid leave for menopause reasons and less than a third have an option for menstrual paid leave.

