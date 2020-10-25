(Bloomberg) -- Lithuania’s government was kicked out by voters, clearing the path for a center-right coalition of three parties all led by women.

The second round of the Baltic nation’s general election on Sunday delivered a victory for the opposition Homeland Union, according to early results with 89% of ballots counted. Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis’s Farmers and Greens Union fell short after a string of scandals and amid surging Covid-19 infections.

Homeland is likely to team up with the Liberal Movement and the newly formed Freedom Party -- producing an all-female-led lineup that contrasts with the exclusively male cabinet that was in charge for an eight-month period in 2019.

The election took place with Lithuania’s economy outperforming most of the European Union following spring’s lockdown to stave off the pandemic. New cases are at record levels, however, and voters had to stand more than a meter apart, cover their faces and bring their own pens.

The ballot comes as the country of 2.8 million people plays a greater role in EU politics. Emmanuel Macron recently became the first French president to visit in almost two decades as Lithuania helped ram through sanctions against neighboring Belarus, whose main opposition leader fled to Vilnius after a brutal crackdown at home.

The three parties likely to form a government campaigned on improving education standards after a third of high-school students failed a math-graduation exam. They found support among urban voters unhappy at the incumbent administration meddling in everything from central-bank independence to the judiciary. It’s unlikely the change of power will lead to a significant deviation in economic policy.

Despite being part of the government that implemented brutal austerity in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, Simonyte proved popular among voters after an unsuccessful run for the presidency last year put her in the spotlight.

