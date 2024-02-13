(Bloomberg) -- Funding for women-led health startups surged more than 2,000% last year, helping drive fund raising of $167 million for the industry, according to a report sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and prepared by consulting firm Salient Advisory.

Companies founded solely by women received $52 million in funding, representing 31% of all funding dollars allocated last year, according to the report.

“This is a dramatic increase over the $2 million in funding that went to women-founded companies in 2022, which represented only 1.4% of all investment,” it said.

Even though funding for healthtechs slowed by 2% from the previous year, that compared with the 39% decline in money raised by African technology firms. Kasha, Dawi Clinics, Chefaa and Maisha Meds were among the female-led techs that attracted the most funds in 2023, with the seven-year-old Kasha raising as much as $21 million of Series B funding, the largest investment yet in a female-led African health-tech company.

“The increased funding for women founders is a high point and, in coming years, investors must prioritize sustaining strategies that ensure equitable funding across founders,” said Yomi Kazeem, engagement manager at Salient Advisory.

The number of agreements in African healthtech rose 17% year-over-year to 145, with an average deal size of $1.1 million, which represented a 15% drop when compared to the year before, according to the report.

Equity investments accounted for 91% of funding in 2023, with $4.8 million invested across 27 pre-seed stage and $32 million invested at seed stage in 23 deals. Series A or higher stages attracted $99 million in seven deals, with grants accounting for less than 10% of funding invested, and only one debt-based investment was recorded, the report said.

In total, 114 companies received funding in 2023, with 23 receiving multiple investments during the year. Investments in online pharmacy solutions captured 38% of all funding in 2023. Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt received the most funding on the continent.

While funding for Francophone Africa-based innovators remained low, it grew from $5.8 million in 2022 to $9.6 million in 2023, driven by deals for Susu and Waspito.

