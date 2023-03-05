(Bloomberg) -- A slowing Australian economy has stalled women’s financial progress for the first time in a decade as higher interest rates weighed on female employment.

The Financy Women’s Index, which measures the economic progress of women and the time it will take to reach gender equality in Australia, slipped 0.1 points to 76.2 out of 100 in the final quarter of 2022.

“While the decline is marginal, even the smallest backward step on this journey is a large policy failure,” independent economist Nicki Hutley said in the report released Monday. “The fact that women didn’t benefit as much as men during 2022 from the economic stimulus from Covid is an indictment of those specific policies as well as broader policies aimed at gender equality.”

Weakness in the jobs market amid higher interest rates appears to have weighed on the index and set back progress in closing gender gaps in employment and underemployment, said Financy, which provides software aimed at helping organizations improve performance on diversity, equity and inclusion. The employment sub-index fell to 71.5 points from 71.9 points.

Australia’s jobless rate jumped to an eight-month high of 3.7% in January from 3.5%, while wages advanced modestly, signaling that the Reserve Bank’s efforts to tame inflation are beginning to take effect.

Progress on Australia’s gender pay gap stalled last year, with women on average earning 22.8% less than men. Australia ranks 43rd on the Global Gender Pay Gap Index, which is topped by Iceland, Finland, Norway and New Zealand.

The center-left Labor government introduced legislation last month that will ensure gender pay gaps, currently published at an industry level, are also reported at individual companies with 100 or more workers.

The Financy Women’s Index provides a snapshot on gender equality across seven areas including unpaid work, education, pay and board leadership. It’s supported by insights from Deloitte Access Economics.

