(Bloomberg) -- Women’s and men’s cricket teams will receive equal prize money at International Cricket Council (ICC) events, the sport’s global governing body announced at its annual conference in Durban.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too,” ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.

The England men’s team raked in $1.6 million after winning the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup while comparatively the Australian women’s team, winners of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, only took home $1 million.

The ICC’s decision follows a pay parity win for female cricketers in India and arrives as the sport continues to gain popularity stateside.

