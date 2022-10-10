Women’s Nobel Haul Is Thin Again as Men Take Bulk of Prizes

(Bloomberg) -- Just two women were among this year’s 14 Nobel prize winners, underscoring how the world’s most prestigious science awards lacks diversity.

Annie Ernaux, a French author, won the literature prize, while Carolyn R. Bertozzi shared the award for chemistry with Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless.

It’s a slight improvement from last year when only one woman won an award.

Since the Nobel Prize was introduced about a century ago, women have won 61 times -- including Marie Curie’s two awards, for physics in 1903 and for chemistry in 1911. That compares with 895 male laureates and 27 organizations that have won.

More women were awarded the peace and literature prizes than any others, at 18 and 17 respectively, while the prize in economic sciences has only ever been handed to two women.

Critics say the score card is more proof of systemic bias, especially in science, with women facing more scrutiny, and sometimes discrimination, than their male peers.

The situation is slowly improving, though.

More women have won since 2000 than in the preceding century, and 2022 marks five years in a row since the last all-male-panel of laureates.

Last year, Göran Hansson, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Nobel Foundation, told the Guardian newspaper that the scarcity of women laureates was a reflection of unfair conditions in society, particularly in past years, and that much work to do to change that.

He ruled out introducing gender or ethnicity quotas in the selection process.

