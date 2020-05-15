(Bloomberg) -- Women controlled 28% of board seats among S&P 500 companies in April, the highest share this year, according to Bloomberg data.

The net gain of four seats pushed the percentage of female directors above the 27% level in March, the data showed. Last year, women exceeded a quarter of S&P 500 seats for the first time, when executive recruiter Spencer Stuart said they captured a record 26% share. The last all-male board in the S&P 500 also added a woman last year.

Companies are under more pressure to add women as large investors such as BlackRock Inc. and State Street Global Advisors vote against directors on all-male boards. More investors also are insisting large companies have at least 25% female membership in the board room. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has said it will no longer underwrite initial public offerings for companies that lack a diverse board.

14 companies increased the number of women on their boards.

12 companies reduced the number of women on their boards, including US Bancorp, PPG Industries Inc. and AT&T Inc.

The industrials sector led the gain in female board members while financials notched a decline.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index returned 8.1% in April, underperforming the MSCI World Index, which returned 11%. The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index is a modified capitalization-weighted index that tracks the financial performance of those companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency.

S&P 500 Index companies with the highest percentage of female board members:

The analysis is based on data that covers 493 companies in the S&P 500 Index.

