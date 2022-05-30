(Bloomberg) -- Listed Italian companies still have too few women as their leaders if compared with growing female representation on corporate boards, according to data from a report released Monday by market regulator Consob.

The number of women in chief executive officer or chairman posts remains limited, showing little change compared with recent years, the authority said in a new report on corporate governance at listed Italian firms, even as the number of women holding board seats has reached a record high.

Companies with female CEOs accounted for just 2.4% of the total market value of Italian listed firms at the end of 2021, according to a presentation of the report, though that does mark an improvement over the 0.5% level ten years earlier.

Female representation is stronger in the chairman role, the report showed, with companies where women hold that job now at 21% of overall value, compared with 0.5% in 2011.

Italy’s improvement in female board representation is a result of gender quota legislation in effect since 2012. Women now account for 41% of board seats at listed Italian companies, compared with 7% in 2011.

The country scored above average in last year’s European Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index, ranking sixth out of 19 countries, worse than the UK, France, and the Scandinavian countries, but better than Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

