(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s women and young people are at the greatest risk of losing their jobs to automation, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Around 1.5 million jobs in England in 2017 were at “high risk” of having some aspects of their tasks automated in the future, the ONS said in analysis published Monday. Of those, 70.2 percent were held by women, the study found.

Younger people are also disproportionately impacted, with almost 16 percent of employed 20-to-24-year-olds likely to be affected. Those aged between 35 and 39 were at the lowest risk, with just 1.3 percent in roles that could be automated.

