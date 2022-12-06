(Bloomberg) -- The South Korean won slumped more than 2%, the biggest in more than two years, as renewed expectations for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates bolstered the dollar against Asian currencies.

The won weakened as much as 2.1% to 1,319.85 on Tuesday, the steepest decline since March 2020. The currency has risen 8.5% this quarter, which still makes it the best performer in Asia.

“Latest rally in the won was exceptionally fast in the past month, and so that explains why it’s weakening so fast again,” said So Jaeyong, an economist at Shinhan Bank in Seoul. “Market assessment of the Fed’s policy direction that used to weigh more on a pivot seems to be wavering.”

