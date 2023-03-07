(Bloomberg) -- John Wood Group Plc dismissed a proposal for a £1.64 billion ($2 billion) cash offer from Apollo Global Management Inc. as too low.

The 237-pence-a-share approach follows three earlier proposals from New York-based Apollo. A successful bid for the Scottish engineering firm by the private equity behemoth would further fuel fears over an exodus of UK-listed companies amid a yawning valuation gap to the US.

“The board believes this latest proposal continues to undervalue the group and is therefore minded to reject,” Wood said Tuesday in a statement. “The board will continue to engage with its shareholders and intends to engage further, on a limited basis, with Apollo.”

The proposal compares with a 230-pence approach received Jan. 26. Wood shares jumped 14% Tuesday to 222.1 pence at 11:13 a.m. London time, the highest since June.

“It feels like Apollo is making one last stretch to see if they can get Wood Group’s board onside,” said Ben Kelly, an analyst at Louis Capital Markets. While it’s “unlikely they will come back again with a much higher offer,” Wood’s assent to engage may mean “they can eke out a bit more.”

Wood shares sank almost 30% last year. That prompted top 10 shareholder Sparta Capital Management Ltd. to call for buybacks, with the hedge fund’s founder, Franck Tuil, saying Wood was vulnerable to opportunistic bids.

The UK is dealing with a slew of companies, including technology firm Arm Ltd. and European building-materials producer CRH Plc, that are fleeing to the US for their primary listings. The trend sets back efforts to transform an equity market that’s overly reliant on old-economy sectors such as oil and banks.

Takeover rules state that Apollo must, by 5 p.m. on March 22, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood or say that it doesn’t intend to bid.

