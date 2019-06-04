(Bloomberg) -- Non-Standard Finance Plc, the U.K. subprime lender backed by beleaguered investor Neil Woodford, is considering walking away from its hostile bid for larger rival Provident Financial Plc, people familiar with the matter said.

Recent troubles faced by Woodford -- a key supporter of the deal whose funds are investors in both companies -- have made pursuing the transaction more difficult, according to the people. The situation is fluid and plans could still change, they said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

Woodford, once one of the U.K.’s most celebrated money managers, froze redemptions in his flagship fund on Monday after a string of losses prompted a flurry of investor withdrawals. The halt buys him time to offload “unquoted and less liquid stocks” and shift into more readily traded investments, his firm said.

That may complicate a deal that’s already facing resistance from several Provident shareholders including Janus Henderson Group Plc, M&G Investments and Schroders Plc. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has also said it’s reviewing the potential transaction, which has been accepted by some 53.5% of Provident’s investors.

Provident has a market capitalization of about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), while NSF is valued at about 147 million pounds. NSF earlier said its bid for Provident could become wholly unconditional no later than June 5.

A representative for NSF wasn’t immediately available for comment.

