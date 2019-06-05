(Bloomberg) -- Neil Woodford, seated, leaning forward and speaking somberly, offered a video apology to clients in his flagship investment fund for abruptly suspending redemptions this week, a move that has reverberated across U.K. markets.

“I am extremely sorry that we’ve had to take this decision,” Woodford, wearing a dark pullover, said in a video posted to YouTube overnight in London. “We understand our investors’ frustration. All I can say in response to that, of course, is that this decision was motivated by your interests, our investors.”

Talking directly to the camera, Woodford reiterated his plan to shift holdings and promised to keep clients informed of the progress. “We will use this time to reposition the fund in the way that we said,” he said. “When it is appropriate we will open the fund so you can buy and sell as normal.”

Woodford locked up shares in his LF Woodford Equity Income Fund with immediate effect and until further notice. A statement announcing the move said it will give him time to offload “unquoted and less liquid stocks” and shift into more readily traded investments.

