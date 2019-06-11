(Bloomberg) -- The City of London’s top regulator added his voice to calls for Neil Woodford to rethink charging management fees while investors are barred from withdrawing money from his flagship fund.

Woodford “should consider his position” on fees during the halt in redemptions from the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told the BBC Radio Four’s Today program on Tuesday. Bailey’s remarks follow similar requests by Nicky Morgan, chair of the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, the investment platform that was a major supporter of the former star fund manager.

Since Woodford shocked the U.K. capital by freezing his fund last week, some of his biggest backers have distanced themselves from him. The FCA announced that it’s reviewing the fund’s strategies, particularly related to investments in unquoted securities listed this year on a stock exchange in Guernsey.

A spokesman for Woodford didn’t immediately reply to calls asking for comment.

Bailey said there was no time limit for the suspension, which he called a “sensible safety valve” to prevent a fire sale that would have hurt investors. Clients would get their money back “when the fund is put back into a condition when it can operate in an orderly fashion without disorderly sales,” the BBC reported Bailey as saying.

Bailey has been called by the U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee to explain the FCA;s oversight of Woodford’s funds.

