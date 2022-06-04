(Bloomberg) --

The administrator of a collapsed fund run by once-feted investor Neil Woodford is facing a multi-million pound lawsuit, the Financial Times reported, citing the claim.

London law firm Harcus Parker is bringing an initial claim against Link Fund Solutions on behalf of 1,500 investors in the Woodford Equity Income Fund, according to the newspaper. The total value of the claim may reach £100 million ($125 million), the FT reported.

The lawyers are filing the suit after many investors were unable to access trapped savings following the suspension of Woodford’s fund, the newspaper said. Harcus Parker says there will be more claims with around 7,000 already signed up and expectations that others will join, according to the newspaper.

Link told the FT its key responsibility is to “act in the best interests of all investors” in the fund. Link “considers it has acted at all times in accordance with applicable rules, as well as in the best interests of all investors, and it will continue to do so,” according to the newspaper.

Woodford is not himself a target of the legal action, which will be determined in the UK’s High Court, the FT said.

The director of Link Fund Solutions resigned in February, according to a filing with Companies House.

