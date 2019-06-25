(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s top market regulator has defended his handling of British fund manager Neil Woodford’s woes, saying some of the problems resulted from loopholes in regulations devised by the European Union.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said Woodford’s managers were able to engage in “regulatory arbitrage” by exploiting gaps in highly-detailed regulations known as UCITS.

Mutual fund rules “demonstrate the problem that you get with an excessively rules based system, and that’s a feature of much of the EU’s system,” Bailey told a meeting of U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee. Asked whether the Woodford situation was a failure of rules or supervision, Bailey answered: “I think it’s more a failure of rules, frankly.”

Woodford, one of the U.K.’s most famous stock pickers, froze withdrawals from his flagship LF Woodford Equity Income Fund this month as he struggled to meet redemption requests. Bailey said that while the FCA was monitoring the health of the fund, media articles in March triggered additional questions about how the fund was listing some investments on the Guernsey stock exchange to adhere to the 10% cap on unquoted securities.

This move “was allowed under UCITS -- but I personally think it was the wrong side of the spirit of it and they should have discussed it with us. But they can do this,” Bailey said. “They were using the rules to the full, and they were not telling us they were doing that.”

Bailey said that post-Brexit, the regulator will consider what it can change in fund oversight.

