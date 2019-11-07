(Bloomberg) -- Morningstar Inc. has downgraded two funds managed by Neil Woodford’s protege Mark Barnett.

Analysts at the research firm downgraded the Invesco Income Fund and the Invesco High Income Fund to “neutral”, both of which Barnett manages, according to a statement on Thursday. Such a rating indicates that a fund isn’t likely either to “deliver standout returns” or “seriously underperform,” according to Morningstar.

“Concerns about the fund’s high exposure to smaller and illiquid companies have sparked the change, as well ‘an increasing number of stock-selection issues’ which have caused analysts to have a lower level of conviction in the fund,” Morningstar analysts wrote in the note.

The Invesco Ltd. money manager has changed his main fund’s focus to load up on less liquid securities, a style drift that echoes Woodford’s. Barnett had invested more than two-thirds of the 6.1 billion pound ($7.9 billion) Invesco High Income Fund in micro-, small- and mid-cap stocks, up from less than a quarter when he took over in 2014, according to data compiled by Morningstar through September.

His main strategy has underperformed and comparisons have been drawn between him and his former boss, with some investors heading for the exit. Barnett’s four funds saw outflows of 1.7 billion pounds this year through September, Morningstar data show.

“Such a shift in market-cap profile for a strategy with sizable assets has made the overall liquidity profile less attractive and has resulted in significant ownership of many smaller names,” Peter Brunt, an analyst at Morningstar, said in the statement. “While the group has been able to meet redemptions so far, Barnett’s continued intent on investing in smaller names give us cause for concern.”

The Invesco High Income fund has returned 0.8% year to date, some 10.8% behind the average performance of a fund in the Morningstar U.K. Equity Income category, according to the report. Over five years it has produced annualized returns of 2%, some 3.7% behind its category average.

The Invesco Income fund has seen assets fall from 8.3 billion pounds to 2.7 billion pounds, according to the report.

To contact the reporter on this story: Suzy Waite in London at swaite8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shelley Robinson at ssmith118@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.