(Bloomberg) -- Neil Woodford, whose contrarian investment strategies once made him one of the U.K.’s most celebrated money managers, suspended redemptions from his flagship fund as a spate of losses fueled outflows and threatened to burn remaining clients.

The move aims to protect investors in the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund by giving him time to reposition illiquid investments, the company said in a statement. Yet it’s already adding to pressure on the firm. After the Monday announcement, U.K. investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown dropped that fund and another that Woodford oversees from its Wealth 50 list of favorite funds.

It’s a dramatic turn for Woodford, 59, who built his reputation into a cult following by calling major swings in technology, tobacco and other stocks over decades at Invesco Perpetual and once managed the U.K.’s largest equity fund. He launched his own fund in 2014 and saw it get off to a roaring start before stumbling into a rough patch.

His flagship fund fell 18.1% in the past year and 6.2% over three years, putting him near the bottom of his peer group. The fund is down 7.1% year-to-date, while the FTSE All-Share Index has advanced. He’s incurred losses in recent years on picks such as biotech developer Prothena Corp., online estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc and lender Provident Financial Plc, according to figures through March posted on his firm’s website.

The flagship fund’s assets shrank by 560 million pounds ($710 million) in May through a combination of investor withdrawals and poor performance. The fund manages about 3.8 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), according to Morningstar data.

A significant drop in size can undermine Woodford’s ability to run the fund effectively, Hargreaves Lansdown said in a statement explaining its decision to remove the flagship and the Income Focus Fund from its list of picks.

“We are advocates of long-term investing and think Woodford’s multi-decade track record remains compelling, but we don’t underestimate the disappointment investors must feel with Woodford’s recent performance,” said Emma Wall, Hargreaves’s head of investment.

The halt on redemptions and purchases took immediate effect and will remain until further notice, according to Woodford’s website. The firm promised to keep investors informed about the likely duration of the suspension. A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

Oracle of Oxford

Woodford’s track record and devotion to Warren Buffett’s long-term investing principles prompted some to dub him the Oracle of Oxford.

During his 26 years at Invesco Perpetual, Woodford developed a cult-like following and a reputation for correctly calling major swings across stocks. He helped build the firm’s assets up to about 33 billion pounds over two decades. Investco shares slumped by 7% on the day he announced his departure from the company in 2013.

The money followed him. St James’s Place, a FTSE 100 wealth manager, took 3.7 billion of its clients’ assets out of Invesco and parked it with Woodford before he’d even turned the lights on. In Woodford’s first full year on his own, his flagship fund returned 16%, beating all 50 of its peers tracked by Bloomberg.

His contrarian views in recent years, such as a bullish stance on Brexit’s impact on the British economy, have helped keep his venture in the spotlight. But with the world fixated on low fees and shifting to index investing, his fund’s losing streak is giving clients a reason to bail. Morningstar has downgraded Woodford Equity Income fund from bronze to neutral, its second lowest rating, citing underperformance and “persistent redemptions.”

The fund’s bets on unlisted companies, which are harder to sell than listed securities, can complicate its ability to field such requests. Woodford last month told investors he would cut its exposure to unlisted companies to less than 10% this year, and eventually to zero.

A cycle of losses and redemptions can create an opening for short sellers to target stocks in a fund manager’s portfolio -- driving them down further, prompting additional withdrawals and forcing more sales, said Richard Philbin, chief investment officer of Wellian Investment Solutions. But freezing redemptions is also bad news for the U.K.’s active management industry, where years of subpar performance has already eroded trust.

“The investment profession needs names, and in reality there are very few known to the broad public,” Philbin said. “It doesn’t do the profession any good to see someone of his stature do so poorly.”

