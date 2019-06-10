(Bloomberg) -- The board of a listed fund managed by Neil Woodford said investments by the money manager on their behalf were “not impacted” by his decision to freeze a separate money pool even as its shares slumped.

Woodford shocked the financial world last week with his decision to block withdrawals from his flagship fund. Only a handful of funds have taken that step in recent decades, and no substantial equity vehicle has ever done so. Since then he has seen some of his biggest clients walk away and has faced widespread criticism.

“The board is closely monitoring the situation and is engaging with its shareholders and advisers,” Susan Searle, chairwoman of the Woodford Patient Capital Trust, said in a statement on Monday. “The board is in regular dialogue with the portfolio manager. The board wishes to emphasize the long-term approach of the company.”

The trust is trading a record 26% discount to the value of its underlying assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Following the events relating to LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, the board also notes the reaction in the company’s share price and the share prices of certain quoted portfolio companies in which WEIF is also invested,” according to the statement.

