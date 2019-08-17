(Bloomberg) -- Instead of Tiger, Phil and Jordan teeing it up at next week’s PGA Tour Championship, it could be Chez, Charles, and a couple of Kevins -- a potential ratings blow for NBC.

Some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names are scrambling this weekend to avoid elimination as the field for the season-ending playoffs is pared down to the top 30 FedExCup points holders at the conclusion of the BMW Championship in Medinah, Illinois, on Sunday.

As of midday Saturday, with third-round play under way, Woods was in 42nd place and Mickleson in 50th.

“I’m going to have to have a great weekend and make a lot of birdies and post some rounds in the mid-60s to give myself a chance at it,” Woods told reporters on Friday of his prospects for defending his Tour Championship title.

Missing the likes of Woods and Mickelson, as well as recent British Open winner, Irishman Shane Lowry; 2018 Open champ, Italy’s Francesco Molinari, ranked seventh in the world; and popular but struggling three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, would take some luster off the event at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course.

Comcast Boost

Woods picked up $1.6 million in 2018 by winning the Tour Championship in nail-biting fashion. It was his first win in more than five years, a key step in a comeback from personal travails and multiple back surgeries that culminated in a Masters victory in April, his 15th major title.

When Woods triumphed it was a victory for Comcast Corp.’s NBC as well. The final round drew a 5.2 rating, up 206% from a year earlier when American Xander Schauffele hefted the trophy. NBC is broadcasting the 2019 FedEx championship.

The Tour Championship marks the end of a compressed 2019 PGA Tour schedule designed to keep fan interest high by featuring a marquee event each month from February to August. Last year’s season-ending tournament was held more than a month later, finishing Sept. 23. The 2019 playoffs have also shrunk to three weeks from four.

Some professionals have highlighted the physical and mental toll of needing to “peak” repeatedly. It’s arguably hardest for players nearing the end of their careers, including Woods, 43, and Mickelson, 49.

The two other 2019 major winners -- world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and U.S. Open winner Gary Woodland -- are set to advance to East Lake, along with highly ranked Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and others. Yet for golf TV ratings, there’s nothing quite like Tiger Woods.

