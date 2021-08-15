(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Petroleum is in advanced talks to buy BHP Group’s petroleum division for about A$20 billion ($14.7 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under Woodside’s proposal, the company would offer shares to BHP for the entire petroleum business, which would then be passed on to BHP’s shareholders.

The talks are ongoing and nothing has been agreed, AFR reported. The companies declined to comment to AFR.

