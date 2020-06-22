(Bloomberg) -- Woodside Petroleum Ltd. will consider buying Chevron Corp.’s stake in North West Shelf, Australia’s biggest liquefied natural gas project, after the U.S. energy major said it would begin a sales process.

The other five equal stakeholders in the project have pre-emptive rights over the stake and, as operator, Woodside is viewed by many in the industry as the logical buyer.

“This has been the jewel in Woodside’s crown for a long period of time, so you don’t want your neighbors to put up the for-sale sign and then get the wrong people move in next door,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter Coleman, speaking at a Credit Suisse Group AG energy conference. “We have a right, we’ll look at it. Whether we participate or not is really going to depend on price.”

Chevron announced last week it would start a formal marketing process after receiving unsolicited approaches from potential buyers. The stake could be worth as much as $3.7 billion, according to Saul Kavonic, a resources analyst at Credit Suisse. Chevron said that the time was right to consider a sale as NWS transitions to becoming a third-party tolling facility.

That transition means the asset is more likely to appeal to infrastructure investors rather than oil and gas industry players, Coleman said. Plenty of “tire-kickers” were likely to show interest, but he expected Chevron to run an orderly process and be selective in who it invites into the data room.

“Maybe Chevron formed the view that there were other joint venturers that were starting to position themselves to sell assets globally, of which North West Shelf may have been one of those,” Coleman said when asked about the U.S. company’s motivation. “Maybe they formed the view that they would rather be the first in the queue, rather than follow someone else.”

A Chevron spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment about the company’s motivation.

The other equal participants in NWS are BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BHP Group and Japan Australia LNG.

North West Shelf has been in operation for more than three decades, and as its foundational gas fields begin to run dry the project has been considering options to sustain output. Woodside wants gas from its Browse project feed into NWS, but has struggled to get the partners to align on that strategy.

Chevron has been seen as an obstacle to Woodside’s plans, because unlike most of the other NWS partners it has no stake in Browse and has competing gas resources in the region that could also use the infrastructure.

Separately, Coleman played down a report that Senegal had been forced to delay its first oil and gas projects by as much as two years due to coronavirus. The timetable for the Woodside-operated Sangomar project was only likely to be pushed back by a few months, he said. The company in January approved the first phase of the development, targeting first oil in early 2023.

Still, delays to the group’s major projects meant Woodside’s long-term production growth target of more than 6% was likely now unachievable, RBC Capital Markets analyst Gordon Ramsay said in a note.

Read: Australia LNG Stalwarts Delay Flagship Projects on Virus Hit

“We see Woodside’s medium- to long-term growth outlook as challenged, considering an outlook of project delays, a relatively weak LNG, oil and broader market environment and ever-decreasing oil-indexed LNG contractual slopes,” Ramsay said.

Woodside shares were down 0.7% at $21.91 at 11:48 a.m. Sydney time, having fallen around 36% year-to-date amid a broad decline in oil and gas prices.

(Updates with Coleman comments in sixth paragraph; Senegal details from 11th paragraph)

