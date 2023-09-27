(Bloomberg) -- Woody Harrelson has been carefully considering what he puts into his body for decades. The actor and playwright became a vegan on Jan. 1, 1990. “It was more instinct than anything,” he recalls of the New Year’s resolution. “I started learning more about it after I already started to do it, which is the case with a lot of things in my life.”

Months earlier, Harrelson had won an Emmy for his role as a lovable barman in the hit TV show, Cheers. Now, he’s stepping behind the stick to serve up his own booze—a line of gin and vodka launching on Tuesday, Sept. 26, under a brand called Holistic Spirits.

His motivation is similar to the one that deterred him from eating meat so many years ago. “When you’re drinking, let’s face it: You can’t turn that on its head and call it healthy,” Harrelson admits. “But I would say there’s a way for it to be a little less unhealthy. So that’s what this is about.”

The company was born after he met co-founder Amy Holmwood, who, with a Master’s degree in biotechnology enterprise from Johns Hopkins University, played a hands-on role to finalize the blends for both products. She spent most of last year testing blends of GMO-free, “power-packed” plants, infusing them into high-proof alcohol in hopes of finding a cleaner way to drink.

Origen vodka was the first recipe that satisfied Harrelson. It’s a combination of artichoke leaves, elderberries, green tea leaves and muscadine grapes indigenous to the US South. It gets its color from both the elderberries and muscadine grapes.

“The wifey and I drank half a bottle of it, and the next day we felt literally no downside,” says Harrelson. “That’s pretty unusual. My interest was piqued right away.”

He becomes the latest celebrity to enter the spirits sector, an industry awash in singers, athletes and fellow actors. But Harrelson is no stranger to drumming up buzz around a business: Woods WeHo, a cannabis dispensary he opened last year in Los Angeles, has been a blazing success.

Nevertheless, you’re unlikely to see him pitching spirits on billboards, as his friend Matthew McConaughey does for Longbranch bourbon. “I’m one of the co-founders, and I really care about the company, so I’ll be involved in all aspects of it,” Harrelson says. “But it’s a daunting space, because I don’t like being a salesman. Like, when we have to do press for a movie. I don’t want to go sell a movie. I don’t feel like a sales guy.”

The products do a manageable job selling themselves. Harmony gin is a 90-proof spirit offering a crisp, concise blast of coriander atop a velvety base built of organic corn. Origen, by comparison, is only 84-proof; distilled from organic wheat, it nods only slightly to its herbal roots.

Both are rolling out in major markets, including New York, California, Florida, Washington, D.C., and online via Reservebar.com. The price tag will surpass $40 per bottle—an insignificant premium over the non-organic competition.

Harrelson has already made inroads testing them on a few celebrated friends, including Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber. It’s a significantly easier push than, say, promoting veganism.

“If I try and talk a meat eater into eating plants, that’s not an easy conversation—they can’t believe how stupid I am,” he says with a hearty laugh. “But to talk to a person who drinks—in this case, vodka or gin—into trying something that could be a little bit not as bad for them, people are interested in that. I’ve been noticing a nice response to that.”

Harrelson still has to work on getting McConaughey to sample the new products. “Matthew ain’t tried it yet,” he laments. “He’s not a big vodka or gin drinker. He likes his tequila and his wine. But I’m looking forward to seeing what he thinks.”

As a cannabis activist, Harrelson is still making a very public push to support legalization, which he says will take much more work.

“I don’t think you’re going to see it happen anytime soon,” he says. “But it would be huge if they didn’t schedule it alongside heroin. The gall of the US government to regulate a plant that millions of people are using—and of course, it doesn’t hurt anyone except for the presumed person who takes it. It’s the opposite of real freedom.”

