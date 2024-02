(Bloomberg) -- Woolworths Group Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci will step down after 8 1/2-years leading Australia’s largest supermarket chain.

He will be replaced by 23-year company veteran Amanda Bardwell, Sydney-based Woolworths said in a statement Tuesday. The handover will take place on Sept. 1, following the release of the retailer’s annual results.

