(Bloomberg) -- Woolworths Holdings Ltd. increased its annual dividend after sales climbed at its South African food business, which contributes about half of revenue.

While rising inflation is a global risk, Woolworths said its impact on the company’s Australian business “should be somewhat mitigated by strong household balance sheets and high employment,” as it announced full-year earnings Wednesday. South African “consumption faces high unemployment and severe energy shortages,” it said.

Woolworths will distribute 149 South African cents (9 cents) a share, the Cape Town-based retailer said in a statement. It skipped the 2020 final dividend because of the effects of the pandemic and last year resumed payouts with a 66 cents end-of-year dividend.

Food sales in the year through June 26 increased 4%, although the pace of growth slowed from 7.4% a year earlier as competition for the wallets of South Africa’s wealthiest shoppers escalated. Profit margins in the food division narrowed by 50 basis points to 24%. Total sales rose 1.7%.

Woolworths shares have added 3.1% this year in Johannesburg, compared with a 1.6% slide in the FTSE/JSE Retailers Index.

