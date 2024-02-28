Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
Fired without cause in Ontario? Here's what you need to know
SPONSORED: Companies are, perhaps surprisingly, allowed to fire employees without cause, for just about any reason. The important thing to note is that if you’re fired without cause, the company is required to pay severance.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:03
Canada's 'student trafficking' industry is backfiring on Trudeau
-
5:08
Do you want AI with that? Fast food chains go digital with dynamic pricing, bots
-
6:49
Canada tax changes to be aware of in 2024
-
6:09
Group RRSP use rising as retirement savings burden 'largely on employees': experts
-
45 cents short, $96 in fees: Court approves TD insufficient fund fees settlement
-
5:01
Immigration surge fuels male population boom in Canada
-
-
19h ago
'Healthy earnings': Portfolio manager reacts to RBC, National Bank Q1 results1:38
'Healthy earnings': Portfolio manager reacts to RBC, National Bank Q1 results
First-quarter earnings season for Canada’s largest banks continued on Wednesday, with the Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank each beating analyst expectations, as an expert says the results bode well for the financial sector.
-
17h ago6:59
'Business is good': Flair CEO denies regulations stifle low-cost airlines
The CEO of Flair Airlines is denying that Canada’s airline regulations hurt low-cost carriers after its biggest competitor cited legal hurdles for its sudden closure.
-
Jan 19
Your Money Month
February is Your Money Month at BNN Bloomberg, putting a spotlight on how to better manage your finances. From repaying debt to rebalancing your portfolio to wills and estate planning to inflation-proofing your retirement fund, we have you covered with expert advice and moves you can make right now.
-
15h ago8:14
Canada to reimpose visa rules to deter Mexican asylum-seekers
Canada will bring back visa requirements for many travelers coming from Mexico to stem an influx of asylum seekers arriving at airports, according to a person familiar with the matter.
-
15h ago
CBC reaches tentative deal with union, says the Canadian Media Guild
The Canadian Media Guild says it has reached a tentative agreement with CBC/Radio Canada.
-
20h ago
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson expects the beleaguered Trans Mountain Pipeline to begin shipping oil “very soon,” as the federal government is having active discussions concerning its sale.
-
15h ago2:52
Markets today: U.S. futures and bonds slip with focus on inflation
U.S. stock futures edged lower and bonds fell as investors braced for a print of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s key inflation metric, which will help identify the path forward for interest rates.
-
13h ago6:11
Oil price news: Oil ekes out monthly gain on speculation OPEC+ will extend cuts
Oil headed for a second monthly gain on speculation OPEC+ will extend supply cuts and the market will gradually tighten.
-
Feb 27
BoC could be more aggressive than expected with rate cuts: strategist6:30
BoC could be more aggressive than expected with rate cuts: strategist
One investment strategist says the Bank of Canada may be more aggressive with interest rate cuts than what many market participants are expecting.
-
16h ago9:39
Salesforce outlook disappoints as AI fails to spark growth
Salesforce Inc. provided an outlook for annual sales that fell short of estimates, suggesting new artificial intelligence features for its software have yet to spur growth. The shares declined about 4 per cent in extended trading.
-
15h ago6:31
Spin Master Corp. reports US$30.1 million loss in fourth quarter as revenues rise
Spin Master Corp. reported a loss of US$30.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of US$13.8 million a year earlier.
-
Feb 285:51
Are you getting paid for an extra day of work on Feb. 29?
This leap year, some financial experts say they're seeing an unexpected trend: employees asking if they get paid for working on Feb. 29.
-
19h ago6:04
Plunging productivity 'threatening the stability of wage growth': economist
Declining productivity in Canada’s economy presents a challenge to post-pandemic wage gains, one economist says.
-
Feb 27
'Once-in-a-generation buy': Newmont CEO touts stock as miner attempts to raise US$2B6:00
'Once-in-a-generation buy': Newmont CEO touts stock as miner attempts to raise US$2B
The head of Newmont Corp., the world’s largest gold producer, says that his company’s current stock price is the lowest it will be for a generation as the miner attempts to consolidate its collection of top-tier assets.
-
Feb 274:56
Scotiabank impresses, as BMO 'missed on everything that mattered': expert
Experts are impressed with Scotiabank’s recent earnings report and tout it as an option for long-term investment while expressing disappointment in the Bank of Montreal’s reporting.
-
15h ago5:42
WSP Global reports higher earnings, revenues for fourth quarter
WSP Global Inc. says it earned $130.6 million in the fourth quarter, up from $120 million a year earlier.