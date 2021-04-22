6h ago
Work From Home, Global Growth Division, ECB Decides: Eco Day
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The work-from-home boom will lift productivity in the U.S. economy by 5%, a new study shows
- The Biden administration is weighing an appeal from progressive Democrats to back a proposal from the World Trade Organization to accelerate global access to Covid-19 vaccines
- The renewed Covid-19 surge threatens to further divide the world economy between rich and poor, potentially damaging global growth
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be pressured to reveal how much longer the euro area will need intensified support on Thursday
- Bloomberg Economics expects the pace of purchases to be scaled back in June, barring any renewed upward pressure on interest rates from abroad.
- The Bank of Canada’s move to scale back debt purchases may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a third round of quantitative easing
- China’s ballooning demand and weather problems from Brazil to the U.S. and Canada have driven crop futures to their strongest level since 2013, deepening concerns that global food inflation will increase.
- Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: The pandemic has changed where, how and when they work, but will it last forever?
